Severe turbulence sends 25 Delta Airlines passengers to the hospital

A Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam made an emergency stop in Minneapolis after encountering severe turbulence. There were several injuries and 25 passengers required treatment at area hospitals.

It’s the latest in a series of commercial aviation mishaps that began with the January 29, 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. Since then, there have been a number of accidents and close calls.

Non-fatal commercial accidents

Delta Airlines Flight 4819 ( Toronto, Canada)

A Delta regional jet flipped over while landing on a Minneapolis to Toronto flight when a landing gear broke. There were no fatalities but 18 people were treated for injuries.

JetBlue Flight 488 — July 4, 2025 (Orlando, Florida)

While taxiing at Orlando International Airport, the Airbus A320 experienced a hydraulic issue and veered off into the grass. No injuries; passengers evacuated safely back to the terminal. FAA investigating.

American Airlines Flight 1665 — June 25, 2025 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

The Airbus A321 en route to Charlotte experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff and returned safely to Las Vegas. No injuries, investigation ongoing.

GoJet Flight 4423 (CRJ‑700) — July 1, 2025 (St. Louis, Missouri)

Reported possible smoke onboard; the flight returned to Lambert International Airport without injuries. FAA investigating.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max - July 27, 2025 (Denver, Colorado)

Passengers aboard an American Airlines Boeing 737 evacuated using emergency slides after a landing gear caught fire during an aborted takeoff. One passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Close calls

Southwest Flight 1496 — July 25, 2025 (Burbank -- Las Vegas)

The Boeing 737 performed a dramatic descent after receiving collision alerts to avoid a Hawker Hunter jet. Two flight attendants were injured; flight landed safely. FAA is investigating.

Army Helicopter Separation Violations — May 1, 2025 (Washington, D.C.)

Army Black Hawks violated separation standards near Reagan National Airport, causing at least two near misses with commercial flights (Embraer E‑170, Airbus A319). FAA restricted military helicopter operations near the Pentagon afterward.

B‑52 Bomber / SkyWest (Delta Connection) Near-Collision — July 18, 2025 (Minot, North Dakota)

A U.S. Air Force B‑52 bomber and a SkyWest passenger jet (Delta Connection) came within close proximity. The passenger jet performed an aggressive go-around and landed safely. Investigation ongoing.

The incidents follow two decades of remarkable airline safety. The January 29 mid-air collision in Washington was the deadliest in the U.S. since 2001, prompting ongoing National Transportation Safety Board hearings and legislative proposals to require military and all aircraft to use ADS‑B tracking systems.