Here are the 10 biggest inflation drivers over the last 12 months

Inflation remains sticky in 2025 with the U.S. inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index rising 0.5% in January and gaining 3% year-over-year.

Grocery shoppers complain about the cost of food prices but prices of most food items, with the notable exception of eggs, have leveled off in recent months, albeit at far above pre-pandemic levels.

A ConsumerAffairs analysis of the January CPI shows 10 spending categories account for the most pain. We looked for 12-month price increases in excess of 3% – January’s inflation rate – and found the usual suspects, as well as some that might have been overlooked.

Some expenses can be avoided, such as tobacco products and airline fares. Others are harder to avoid. In the last 12 months, here are the biggest drivers of inflation:

Category Increase 1. Auto insurance 11.8% 2. Transportation services 8.0% 3. Airline fares 7.1% 4. Tobacco products 6.8% 5. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs 6.1% 6. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair 5.9% 7. Natural gas 4.9% 8. Owners equivalent of rent 4.6% 9. Rent 4.2% 10. Food away from home (restaurants) 3.4%

​Most homeowners are aware that insurance premiums are rising. That category is included in “owners equivalent of rent.”

Some categories that remain under 3% on an annual basis rose above that level in January and could be a problem for consumers as the year unfolds. Fuel oil prices rose 6.2% from December to January but are down 5.3% for the year.

Other categories seeing a significant one-month increase in prices are groceries, non-alcoholic beverages, gasoline, used cars and car insurance.