Inflation is heating up again — 6 expenses that could quietly get more expensive

Inflation is picking up again: Consumer prices rose 3.7% over the past year, with gasoline responsible for much of September's increase.

The impact could spread beyond the gas pump: Higher transportation and operating costs may eventually show up in grocery bills, deliveries, restaurant meals, and other services.

There are ways to fight back: A few changes to how you shop, travel, and manage debt could help protect your household budget.

Just when consumers were hoping inflation might finally be settling down, the latest numbers suggest otherwise.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased 3.7% over the 12 months ending in September, up from 3.4% in August. Gasoline was the biggest culprit, jumping 9.1% in September alone and accounting for more than half of the overall monthly inflation increase.

But here's what consumers should really be paying attention to: Higher gas prices don't necessarily stay at the gas pump.

When transportation becomes more expensive, businesses that move products, deliver packages, or provide services will face higher costs. Those higher costs eventually get passed along to the consumer.

That doesn't mean everything is about to get more expensive. But it does mean there are several areas of your household budget worth watching. Here are six.

1. Groceries: Higher transportation costs could reach the checkout line

Food doesn't magically appear on supermarket shelves.

It travels through a complicated network of farms, processing plants, warehouses, and delivery trucks before reaching your grocery cart. And many of those trucks run on diesel.

When fuel prices increase, transporting food becomes more expensive. Depending on competition, contracts, and other costs, some of that increase could eventually be reflected in grocery prices.

The good news? Grocery prices actually fell 0.1% in September, according to the latest inflation report.

But that doesn't mean shoppers are suddenly getting a break across the board. Grocery prices were still 1.8% higher than a year earlier.

How to save: Start tracking the prices of 15 to 20 grocery staples you buy regularly. Use your phone to photograph shelf prices or keep a simple note of what you normally pay for milk, eggs, cereal, meat, and other essentials. That gives you a personal price history, making it easier to recognize a genuinely good sale rather than trusting a flashy discount sign.

Also, don't overlook store brands. They're often worth comparing against name brands, especially when package sizes are different.

2. Airfare: Rising fuel costs could make holiday travel more expensive

If you're planning to fly for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another upcoming trip, keep an eye on airfare.

The U.S. Travel Association reports that airline ticket prices increased 1.2% in September. Airfares were also 22.4% higher than a year earlier, while jet fuel prices climbed sharply during the month.

Fuel is a major airline expense, although ticket prices also depend on things like demand, competition, and available seats. With holiday travel approaching, waiting for a last-minute bargain could be risky.

How to save: Spend a minute setting up a price alert through Google Flights or another airfare comparison tool so you’ll only book when the price drops to a number you’re comfortable with.

And before booking, take a look at the total cost of competing flights, including baggage fees, seat selection fees, and don’t forget transportation to and from the airport. In reality, a ticket that looks $40 cheaper might not be the better deal once you add in all of those extras.

Also, don’t forget to check nearby airports. A short drive to a neighboring airport could sometimes save a family hundreds of dollars, particularly during peak travel periods.

3. Package deliveries: Watch for fees

There’s no arguing that online shopping is super convenient and online coupons and promos can help you save.

But getting the item shipped to you can be a different story. Delivery companies obviously use a lot of fuel to move packages between warehouses, sorting facilities, and your front door. When those transportation costs increase, carriers often adjust fuel surcharges or other shipping fees.

Many online stores respond by flat-out raising their delivery fee, or the sneakier trick, they raise the minimum purchase requirement to qualify for free shipping.

If you don’t already, start paying attention to the final checkout total including delivery fees. Especially during the holiday shopping season when we tend to pay whatever shipping charge is in front of us without blinking an eye.

How to save: Always do a quick Google search for a coupon code for free shipping at whatever online store you’re shopping at. Or start a live chat and politely ask for a free shipping coupon code. Many reps have one on-hand for those who politely ask.

Also, whenever possible, combine purchases into one order rather than placing several smaller orders throughout the week.

Look for free in-store pickup when shopping at retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. And don't add unnecessary merchandise to your cart just to reach a store’s free-shipping threshold.

4. Restaurant meals: The menu price isn't the only thing to watch

Restaurants are another business where higher operating expenses can eventually affect customers.

Food deliveries, utilities, wages, rent, and packaging all contribute to what restaurants charge. And while grocery prices dipped slightly in September, eating out continued to get more expensive. The latest inflation report found that restaurant food prices rose 0.2% during the month and 3.5% over the previous year.

That doesn't mean every restaurant is about to raise its prices in unison. But it does suggest that dining out remains an area where household budgets often take a big hit.

How to save: Look beyond just the menu price and pay attention to the total bill. Those pesky delivery charges, service fees, tips, and beverage prices can quickly turn a relatively inexpensive meal into a costly one.

One of my favorite ways to save is to order takeout directly from the restaurant rather than through a third-party delivery app. It’s obviously not as convenient, but you’ll avoid any delivery fees and you’ll pay less for your meal, as the restaurant's own prices will be lower.

Another option: Make restaurant visits more intentional. Instead of grabbing takeout simply because you're tired, keep two or three easy meals at home that require almost no prep time.

5. Home services: Your next repair or landscaping bill could cost more

Think about the people you hire to work around your house. Plumbers, electricians, landscapers, appliance repair technicians, and cleaning services often spend a significant amount of time driving between customers.

This means fuel costs becomes a large expense for their business. This is particularly true for companies operating multiple diesel trucks or covering large rural service areas.

Some companies may choose to absorb those increases. But many are forced to pass it along to the customer in the form of higher service-call fees, minimum charges, and jacked up hourly rates.

How to save: Before scheduling a nonemergency repair, ask whether the company charges a trip fee or minimum service charge. If you have several small jobs that need attention, ask whether they can be handled during one appointment.

For larger projects, get at least two or three written estimates. And when comparing bids, make sure you're looking at the same scope of work, materials, and warranty coverage. The cheapest estimate isn't always the least expensive option in the long run.

6. Car ownership: It's not just gasoline getting more expensive

Drivers are already feeling the impact of higher prices at the pump. But there are other vehicle-related expenses worth watching.

According to the September inflation report, used-car and truck prices increased 0.7% during the month, although they remained 1.5% lower than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices were up a whopping 34.2% compared with September 2025. Higher fuel costs can also make commuting, running errands, and taking road trips considerably more expensive.

How to save: Combine errands whenever possible and avoid making several separate trips across town.

Keep your tires properly inflated and stay on top of basic maintenance. Both can help your vehicle operate more efficiently.

If you're considering replacing your vehicle, don't focus exclusively on the monthly payment. Compare the total cost of ownership, including insurance, fuel, financing, maintenance, and registration.

And if your current vehicle is reliable and paid off, keeping it a little longer may be one of the most effective ways to avoid adding another major expense to your budget.

One last thing: Lower inflation doesn't mean lower prices

Here's something that often gets lost in conversations about inflation. When economists say inflation is slowing, that doesn't necessarily mean prices are coming down. It usually means they're just increasing more slowly.

For example, if something costs $100 and prices rise 4%, it now costs $104. If inflation drops to 2% the following year, that item could rise to $106.08.

The inflation rate went down, but the price still went up. That's why many consumers don't feel much relief even when economic headlines suggest inflation is improving.