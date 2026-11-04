Americans spend nearly $300 a month on utilities as energy costs rise

The typical U.S. household spends nearly $295 a month on utilities, with electricity accounting for the largest expense.

Electricity and natural gas prices have outpaced overall inflation since 2016, while utility costs vary significantly depending on where you live.

Consumers can potentially lower their bills by asking providers about different rate plans, payment arrangements, billing errors, and energy-assistance programs.

Utility bills are one of those household expenses that are difficult to avoid, and they're getting more expensive for many Americans.

A new analysis from LendingTree found that the typical U.S. household spends $295 a month on utilities, with electricity accounting for the largest share of that cost.

While overall utility expenses dipped slightly nationwide in 2024, electricity and gas prices have climbed significantly faster than inflation over the past decade. And depending on where you live, those monthly bills could be even higher.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, who broke down what’s driving these costs and what consumers should know about the growing impact of utility expenses on their budgets.

How LendingTree conducted its analysis

LendingTree analysts used 2024 American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, obtained through IPUMS, to examine utility costs across the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

Researchers looked at four categories of household expenses: electricity, gas, water, and other home heating fuels, such as oil, wood, and kerosene. They calculated average annual costs for households that paid each bill separately and divided those figures by 12 to determine average monthly expenses.

The analysis excluded households whose utility costs were included in rent or condominium fees, as well as those reporting no charge or no usage for a particular service. Researchers also compared 2023 and 2024 utility expenses to identify year-over-year changes and calculated how much of each metro area's median household income went toward utilities.

Finally, LendingTree used Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to compare changes in electricity and natural gas prices with overall inflation between 2016 and 2025.

What the analysis found

Here are the biggest takeaways from the analysis:

The average household spends nearly $295 a month on utilities. The national average was $294.66. Electricity was the largest expense at $198.08 per month among households paying that bill, followed by natural gas at $113.74, water at $106.47 and other home heating fuels at $60.01.

Where you live can make a significant difference. Fresno, California, had the highest average monthly utility costs at $409.63. Boston followed at $370.59, while Birmingham, Alabama, came in third at $364.03. Denver had the lowest average at $238.19.

Utilities take a bigger bite out of some household budgets. Fresno residents spend approximately 6.6% of their metro area's median monthly household income on utilities, the highest share among the 50 metros. Birmingham and Memphis, Tennessee, followed at 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Utility costs declined slightly nationwide in 2024, but not everywhere. The average monthly bill dropped by $1.68, or 0.6%, compared with 2023. However, costs increased in 24 of the 50 metros. San Jose, California, experienced the largest increase at 8.7%, followed by Birmingham and Charlotte, North Carolina, at 7.7% each.

Electricity and gas prices are rising faster than inflation. Between 2016 and 2025, natural gas prices increased 59.1%, while electricity prices rose 41.1%. Overall consumer prices increased 34.1% during the same period.

Trimming utility costs

If you’ve already gone around your house and figured out where you can cut utility usage, Schulz offered advice for consumers looking to trim their bills.

“When a family has already cut back, the next move is to make sure the bill is working as hard as it can for them,” he said. “Call the utility and ask whether a different rate plan could lower the cost. Ask about budget billing, too, if big seasonal swings are making the monthly budget tougher to manage.

“It’s also smart to look for any billing mistakes. Small home repairs can help over time, but the fastest savings may come from a conversation with the provider.”

Utilities are a priority

For many consumers, the monthly budget is already stretched thin.

However, Schulz recommends keeping utilities close to the top of the priority list, as falling behind can make a tough month even tougher – especially if it leads to a late fee and even service potentially being shut off.

“The best time to call the provider is before that happens,” he said. “Many utilities have payment arrangements for those in a short-term rough patch, and consumers are more likely to have choices when they reach out early.”

On top of that, Schulz recommends checking state and local energy-assistance programs, especially before the most expensive heating or cooling months arrive.

“The important thing to remember is that help is often available, but it won’t just come looking for you,” he said. “It is really easy to feel powerless and hopeless as bills climb and budgets tighten. However, you likely have more options than you think you do, if you’re willing to pursue them.”