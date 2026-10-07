USPS is raising some shipping prices for the holidays

USPS is temporarily increasing prices on several package shipping services for the 2026 holiday season.

The increases vary based on the service, package weight, and shipping distance.

The temporary rates are scheduled to remain in place through Jan. 17, 2027.

If you're planning to send holiday gifts through the U.S. Postal Service this year, you may notice that some packages cost a little more to ship.

USPS announced a temporary price adjustment for its peak 2026 holiday shipping season. The change applies to certain domestic package services, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

The Postal Service said the temporary adjustment is intended to help cover the additional handling costs that come with the holiday shipping season.

The temporary prices went into effect on Oct. 4 and remain in place until 12 a.m. Central time on Jan. 17, 2027. No other USPS products or services are affected by the change.

How much more will shipping cost?

The increase depends on what you're sending, how much it weighs, and how far it's traveling.

Here’s a look at what’s changing;

Retail:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$0.80 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$1.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$4.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$9.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate:

$2.10 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$1.00 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$1.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express: Zones 1-9

$1.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$2.35 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.45 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$6.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$5.05 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$11.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$12.70 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

$20.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

$2.35 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.

Commercial:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$0.65 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-5 (PM), 4-9 (GA).

$1.05 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10 (GA).

$3.15 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$0.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-5.

$3.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$9.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate:

$1.75 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$0.85 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.55 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$1.05 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-9.

$1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10.

$7.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express: Zones 1-9

$1.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$2.35 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.10 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$5.55 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$4.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$10.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$12.55 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

$18.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

$2.35 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.

Parcel Select: (all entries)

$0.40 increase for 0-3 lbs.

$0.50 increase for 4-10 lbs.

$0.80 increase for 11-25 lbs.

$2.35 increase for 26-70 lbs. and Oversized

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is that this isn't a permanent change to all USPS prices. It's a seasonal adjustment focused on certain package services during the holiday shipping period.

That means anyone planning to mail gifts or other packages between October and mid-January should account for the temporary increases when budgeting for shipping. The exact amount will depend on the service, package size and weight, and destination.

USPS says the changes are intended to help cover the extra handling costs of the peak season while keeping its shipping prices in line with competitive practices. The temporary rates are scheduled to end Jan. 17, 2027.