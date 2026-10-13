Higher grocery prices are sending 42% of shoppers to other stores

42% of shoppers have cut back on visits to grocery stores they used to frequent as prices continue to rise.

Long checkout lines, out-of-stock items, and frustrating in-store experiences are pushing consumers to shop elsewhere.

Nearly half of shoppers in households earning under $50,000 say they'd pay more for a noticeably better grocery shopping experience.

Grocery shopping has become more expensive over the past year, and consumers are taking notice.

As prices continue to climb, many shoppers are rethinking where they buy their groceries — and looking for stores that offer a better overall experience for their money.

A new report from Axonify found that 42% of shoppers have cut back on visits to a grocery store they used to frequent. While rising prices are the biggest reason consumers are switching stores, long lines, empty shelves and frustrating in-store experiences are also playing a role.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Axonify CEO Melissa Burghardt about what the findings reveal about changing shopper expectations and what grocery stores can do to keep customers coming back.

Methodology and key findings

The report, Eye on the Aisles: Higher Prices, Higher Stakes for Customer Experience, was conducted by Axonify and surveyed more than 1,200 grocery shoppers in the United States and Canada in August 2026. The research examined how rising grocery prices are affecting shopping habits, store loyalty, and consumers’ expectations for the in-store experience.

The survey found that rising grocery prices are prompting shoppers to reconsider where they shop, but cost isn't the only factor influencing their decisions.

Grocery prices are a growing concern: 92% of shoppers said grocery prices had increased over the past year, and 67% said they were extremely or very concerned about grocery costs.

Store loyalty is slipping: 88% of respondents said they shop at more than one grocery store in a typical month, and 42% said they had reduced visits to the store they frequented most.

Poor experiences are more frustrating: 58% said a bad in-store experience was extremely or very frustrating now that prices are higher, while 42% said they notice store problems more than they used to.

Price isn't everything: Although 61% ranked competitive prices as the most important factor in a good grocery experience, quality and freshness, cleanliness, store atmosphere, selection, and frontline service had stronger relationships with shoppers' overall experience ratings.

Some shoppers are willing to pay more: Among Gen Z respondents, 57% said they would pay more for a noticeably better grocery experience — the highest share of any generation surveyed.

Price isn’t everything

While price is a major factor in where consumers decide to shop, Burghardt explained that retailers shouldn't assume that winning back shoppers is simply a matter of offering more discounts or expanding loyalty programs.

“Those things matter, but they won't compensate for a consistently frustrating shopping experience,” she said. “Retailers need to think about loyalty as something they earn on the store floor. Are the products shoppers came for actually in stock? Can they find someone to help them? Are checkout lines moving? Is the experience worth the time and money they're spending?”

Burghardt said that not every grocer can compete on price with the large national chains, but they can earn points through experience.

“The goal is to make your store the one customers can consistently count on, whether that's through knowledgeable employees, reliable product availability, or simply making the shopping trip easier,” she said. “Those are the experiences that turn an occasional shopper into a loyal customer.”

Value wins out for many shoppers

An interesting finding from the report was that nearly 50% of low-income shoppers (those making under $50,000/year) would be willing to pay more for a better shopping experience.

“That challenges the assumption that price is all that matters to budget-conscious consumers,” Burghardt said. “When money is tight, time is money too. A wasted trip because something’s out of stock, a long checkout line, or a second stop to finish your list are all real costs. These shoppers are still price-sensitive.

“But value isn’t just the number on the shelf. It’s finding what you need, getting in and out fast, and having someone who can actually help.”