Inflation isn’t slowing consumer spending

Consumer spending jumped 0.9% in August, far outpacing the growth in household income.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose 3.4% from a year earlier, while core inflation eased to 3.0%.

The personal saving rate fell to 4.1%, suggesting some households may be dipping into savings or relying more heavily on credit.

American consumers opened their wallets in August, spending at a much faster pace even as inflation continued to take a bite out of household budgets.

Personal consumption expenditures increased 0.9% in August, according to the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Wednesday. That was a sharp acceleration from July and represented the largest monthly increase in consumer spending since March.

The spending surge is notable because incomes didn't keep pace. Personal income increased just 0.2% during the month, according to the report. After adjusting for inflation, disposable personal income was essentially flat.

That combination — rapidly rising spending and relatively little growth in purchasing power — could be an important warning sign for consumers.

The personal saving rate fell to 4.1%, its lowest level since November 2022. That suggests at least some households may be maintaining their spending by saving less or increasing their use of credit.

Inflation cooled, but remains elevated

There was somewhat better news on inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) increased 0.3% from July and was 3.4% higher than a year earlier. The annual increase came in below economists' expectations.

Core PCE, which removes volatile food and energy prices and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve for underlying inflation trends, increased 0.2% for the month and 3.0% over the previous 12 months.

That's an improvement, but inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's long-term 2% target.

The PCE index differs somewhat from the more familiar Consumer Price Index. While both measure inflation, PCE accounts for changes consumers make in their purchasing habits as prices change and covers a broader range of expenditures. The Federal Reserve therefore gives the PCE measure considerable weight when making interest-rate decisions.

Consumers aren't pulling back

Perhaps the most significant part of the August report is that consumers don't appear to be responding to higher prices by sharply cutting overall spending.

Spending increased on purchases including automobiles, restaurant meals, and clothing, while higher prices for gasoline and other necessities also contributed to the increase in overall expenditures.

That's good news for economic growth because consumer spending represents the largest component of the U.S. economy. But the gap between spending and income could become harder to sustain if households increasingly have to tap into savings or take on additional debt.

The August numbers also illustrate an important distinction for consumers: slower inflation doesn't mean prices are falling. It means prices are increasing more slowly.