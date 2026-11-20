The share of Americans dining at restaurants at least weekly has fallen to 39%, down from 53% in 2019, according to Gallup.

Separate research connects restaurant cutbacks to affordability, with consumers choosing cheaper establishments, ordering less and seeking discounts.

Nearly half of consumers in a Datassential survey said they had reduced restaurant meals in the previous month.

Americans are making restaurant meals less of a weekly habit, and several consumer surveys point to higher prices and household budget pressures as important reasons.

A Gallup survey conducted over the summer found that 39% of U.S. adults eat at a restaurant at least once a week, down from 47% in 2022 and 53% in 2019. This year’s figure is the lowest in Gallup’s tracking, which began measuring restaurant dining in 2018.

The decline from 2019 amounts to 14 percentage points. It measures a smaller share of Americans dining out weekly, rather than a 14% reduction in the total number of restaurant visits.

The shift extends beyond skipping an occasional meal out. Gallup found that the share dining out only a few times a year or less often doubled from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2026. Just 4% said they never eat at restaurants, suggesting the larger change is reduced frequency rather than abandoning restaurants altogether.

Gallup’s findings establish the change in habits, but do not by themselves demonstrate that higher prices caused it. Other research provides a more direct connection between affordability and restaurant cutbacks.

Other research

Boston Consulting Group, in a report published earlier this year, identified higher prices as a key reason consumers reported eating out less frequently and spending less when they did. Its survey of nearly 6,000 U.S. restaurant decision-makers ages 18 to 65 found that 32% of those still purchasing restaurant food had reduced their spending during the previous six months.

The pullback was more pronounced among lower-income households, at 40%, and Generation Z diners, at 37%. Consumers economized by choosing lower-priced items, looking for promotions and using value menus, according to BCG.

More recent research suggests those pressures persisted through the summer. Datassential’s July 2026 Table Stakes Tracker found that 49% of consumers said they had cut back on restaurant meals in the previous month, up six percentage points from May and the highest reading in more than a year.

The same report found that 28% had ordered cheaper menu items to save money, while another 28% had selected more affordable restaurants. Inflation and the rising cost of living remained consumers’ leading concern, cited by 68%.

What restaurants are reporting

The restaurant industry’s own research also documents financial strain.

The National Restaurant Association’s third-quarter Consumer Insights survey found that 43% of consumers said affording restaurant dining had been somewhat or very difficult during the previous six months. Many respondents said affordability pressures had prompted them to reduce visits and spending over the past year.

Forty-five percent reported spending less at full-service restaurants, while 42% reduced spending at fast-food restaurants, sandwich shops, cafés, or on takeout and delivery. Those figures measure spending changes, which can reflect fewer purchases, cheaper orders or both.

Consumers who continue dining out are adjusting their orders and restaurant choices. The association found that 40% relied more heavily on discounts and value promotions, 36% shifted toward less expensive restaurants and 34% ordered fewer extras, such as desserts and beverages.