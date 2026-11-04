Here’s why HOA fees are going up so much

HOA fees have increased 50.5% since 2021, roughly twice the overall inflation rate, according to a new industry report.

Insurance costs are the biggest driver, rising 75%, while utilities have increased 63% and contributions to reserve funds have climbed 44%.

Condominium owners are being hit especially hard, and many homeowners say their associations aren't adequately explaining where their money goes.

You may have seen the recent report that a North Carolina community’s HOA fees had surged to $2,500 a month. While it’s an extreme case, it’s also part of an expensive trend.

For millions of Americans living in neighborhoods governed by homeowners associations, the monthly HOA bill is becoming an increasingly expensive part of homeownership. And a new report suggests those increases aren't likely to disappear anytime soon.

According to the 2026 State of the Industry report from Vantaca, a technology company serving community associations, HOA assessments increased 50.5% between 2021 and 2025.

That's about twice the 25% increase in overall consumer prices during the same period.

The report analyzed financial information from more than 3,000 associations tracked over five years, providing a detailed look at why HOA fees are rising much faster than inflation.

The findings suggest that homeowners aren't necessarily paying more because their associations are adding amenities or services. In many cases, they're simply paying more to maintain what they already have.

Insurance is the biggest culprit

The sharpest increase has come from insurance, with association insurance expenses climbing 75% between 2021 and 2025.

HOAs typically purchase master insurance policies covering shared buildings, common areas, and liability risks. For condominium associations, those policies can represent a substantial portion of the annual operating budget.

Insurance companies have faced mounting losses from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters. As a result, many have raised premiums, increased deductibles, or reduced coverage.

That leaves associations paying more for insurance while potentially assuming greater financial responsibility when damage occurs.

For homeowners, the result is straightforward: When the association's insurance bill rises, the additional expense is generally passed along through higher HOA dues.

Utility costs are another major factor

The Vantaca report found that utility expenses increased 63% over the four-year period.

Associations often pay for electricity, water, sewer services, and other utilities serving common areas. In condominium buildings, these expenses may include lighting hallways, operating elevators, heating shared spaces, and maintaining swimming pools.

Even communities of single-family homes can face substantial utility expenses for irrigation systems, streetlights, and recreational facilities.

As those bills rise, associations must either reduce spending elsewhere or increase the assessments charged to homeowners.

Associations are playing catch-up on repairs

Another important factor is the growing need to build financial reserves. The report found that reserve funding expenses increased 44% between 2021 and 2025.

Reserve funds are money associations set aside for major future expenses, such as replacing roofs, resurfacing parking lots, repairing elevators, and maintaining other shared infrastructure.

For years, some associations kept monthly dues artificially low by putting too little money into those accounts. That approach can eventually create a financial crisis when expensive repairs become unavoidable.

The issue received national attention following the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, which killed 98 people.

Since then, condominium associations and regulators have placed greater emphasis on building safety, inspections, and adequate funding for major repairs.

For homeowners, that can mean paying significantly more today to cover expenses that previous owners and association boards postponed.

Maintenance expenses themselves have also increased, rising 26% during the period covered by the report.

Condo owners are feeling the greatest financial pressure

The increases have been especially severe for condominium owners. According to Vantaca data reported by Yahoo Finance, condominium assessments rose 96% between 2021 and 2025, compared with a 49% increase for associations serving single-family homes.

Condominium associations generally have more expensive responsibilities, including maintaining roofs, elevators, plumbing systems, and other shared building components.

Condo owners also face larger special assessments — one-time charges imposed when associations need additional money for repairs or other expenses.

In 2025, those assessments averaged $1,450 per condominium, compared with $514 for a single-family home in an HOA community.

Homeowners want to know where their money is going

While the rising fees are frustrating homeowners, the Vantaca report suggests many would be more accepting if their associations did a better job explaining the increases.

In a survey of 470 homeowners conducted in June 2026, researchers found that 39.4% believed their HOA dues were too high.

However, 73% said they would accept an increase if their association provided a clear explanation of why it was necessary. Only 16.8% said they received all the information they needed about their association's finances and operations.

That suggests transparency may be almost as important as affordability when it comes to homeowners' satisfaction with their associations.

What homeowners can do

Although individual homeowners may have limited power to prevent fee increases, they can take steps to understand and potentially influence how their associations spend money.

Homeowners should review their association's annual budget, examine how much is being spent on insurance and maintenance, and ask whether the association has adequate reserves for future repairs.

They can also attend board meetings, ask whether major service contracts have been competitively bid, and request an explanation of any unusually large increases.

For prospective homebuyers, the findings underscore the importance of looking beyond the mortgage payment and property taxes.

Before purchasing a home governed by an HOA, buyers should review the association's financial statements, reserve studies, recent fee increases, and any planned special assessments.

A community advertising unusually low monthly dues may appear attractive, but insufficient reserves could mean substantially higher bills in the future.