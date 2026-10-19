A consumer psychologist breaks down why shrinkflation fools us

Our brains have a shrinkflation blind spot: Small changes in package size can be surprisingly difficult to perceive, according to consumer psychologist Aarron Atkinson-Toal.

We watch prices more closely than package sizes: Research shows shoppers react more strongly to a price hike than an equivalent reduction in quantity.

You can make shrinkflation easier to spot: Ignore the package's appearance and compare unit prices, net weights, and item counts instead.

You grab the same bag of chips or box of cereal you always buy. The price looks familiar. The package looks familiar. But there's less inside. Sometimes a lot less.

So why are we so easy to fool?

Aarron Atkinson-Toal, Ph.D., an assistant professor of marketing at Durham University who studies consumer behavior and shopping psychology, recently broke down the psychology behind shrinkflation for Psychology Today.

His explanation is fascinating because shrinkflation doesn't just take advantage of shoppers who aren't paying attention. It also takes advantage of how our brains perceive changes in the first place.

Your brain notices $5.49. It may not notice 1.5 ounces

Think about two ways a cereal company could raise what you're effectively paying. It could increase the price from $4.99 to $5.49. Or it could leave the price at $4.99 and quietly put less cereal in the box.

Atkinson-Toal explains that we're generally much better at detecting the first change than the second. Shelf prices are highly visible and easy to remember, while small differences in the weight and volume are much harder to judge.

There's actually psychology behind this. Atkinson-Toal points to the "just noticeable difference," or JND, which is the threshold at which a physical change becomes large enough for us to perceive it.

Below that threshold, a small reduction may be extremely difficult to notice.

And appearances don't necessarily help. Research cited by Atkinson-Toal has found that people tend to perceive taller containers as holding more than shorter, wider containers, even when their volumes are identical.

That means simply looking at two packages isn't a particularly reliable way to determine which contains more.

Here's why companies have an incentive to shrink

The strategy absolutely appears to work.

Atkinson-Toal highlights 2026 research that examined roughly four million products over a decade. Researchers identified about 77,000 products that had been downsized which is more than five times the number that had increased in size.

More revealing was how shoppers responded. A 1% increase in price reduced sales by roughly 1.2%. But a 1% reduction in product size produced only about half as large a sales decline.

In many cases, consumers made up for getting less product by simply buying more of it, increasing their TOTAL spending.

The above sentence basically sums up why companies are drawn to shrinking sizes but keeping the price the same. Consumers tend to react more strongly when the number on the price tag changes than when the amount inside the package changes.

Government research has reached a similar conclusion. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that studies it reviewed generally showed consumers were less likely to react to product downsizing than to straightforward price increases.

But something changes once we catch them

Here's the psychological twist. Shrinkflation may work particularly well when we don't notice it, but we really don't like it when we do.

Atkinson-Toal cites experiments comparing people's reactions to a price increase and an economically equivalent reduction in product size. Consumers judged the downsizing more harshly.

The likely explanation isn't simply losing money. An obvious price increase can be interpreted as a transparent response to higher costs. Shrinking the package can feel like the company was trying to make the increase harder to detect.

In other words, there's a big difference psychologically between "this costs more" and "you gave me less and hoped I wouldn't notice."

How to outsmart your own brain

Fortunately, you don't need to become an expert at visually estimating the volume of cereal boxes.

Look at unit price first. Instead of comparing $4.99 with $5.29, compare the price per ounce, pound, or count. That's the number that exposes a size reduction even when the shelf price hasn't moved.

Snap a pic of the products you buy regularly and store it on your phone. Don't rely on your memory of how big the package looked last month. Compare the ounces, fluid ounces, sheets, pods, or item count printed on the label.

Don't assume "family size" is the best deal. Bigger packaging can make something look like a bargain, but the unit price tells you whether you're actually getting one.

Watch for redesigns. When a familiar product suddenly gets new packaging, take a few seconds to check its net weight. A package can look just as large (or even larger) while containing less.

Shrinkflation succeeds partly because most of us aren't walking through the grocery store memorizing how many ounces were in last month's cereal box.

And according to Atkinson-Toal, that's precisely the point. Your eyes may tell you the product hasn't changed. Your brain may tell you the price hasn't changed. The unit price tells you whether the deal has.