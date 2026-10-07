The ‘pumpkin spice tax’ is real — and some products cost 76% more

Pumpkin-flavored products cost an average of 8.4% more than comparable nonpumpkin products.

One pumpkin spice trail mix had a price difference of more than 76% compared with its regular counterpart.

Not every pumpkin product costs more, giving shoppers opportunities to enjoy the seasonal flavor without paying a premium.

Pumpkin spice season may be a favorite part of fall, but there can be a downside for shoppers: some pumpkin-flavored products cost more than similar products without the seasonal twist.

A LendingTree analysis found that pumpkin-flavored products cost an average of 8.4% more than their non-pumpkin counterparts. That’s higher than the 7.4% average difference found in 2024, although it’s considerably lower than the 14.1% difference LendingTree found in 2022.

The extra cost isn’t consistent across every product, though. Some pumpkin items cost the same as their regular counterparts, while others actually cost less.

“Pumpkin spice season is something millions of Americans look forward to, but that excitement can cost you,” Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, said. “The average pumpkin premium is 8.9%, and some products cost far more. That may not wreck your budget by itself, but little splurges can add up quickly.

“Enjoy your fall favorites, but know what you’re paying for and decide whether the pumpkin version is really worth the extra money.”

Measuring the pumpkin spice tax

To calculate the average difference, LendingTree researchers collected prices and package sizes for 146 products — 73 pumpkin products and 73 comparable non-pumpkin products.

The products came from Dunkin’, Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Researchers collected the information through a combination of online and in-store shopping. Because prices can vary by location, the analysis focused on several ZIP codes in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rather than simply comparing sticker prices, researchers looked at the cost per ounce or per item. That helped account for products being sold in different package sizes.

Some pumpkin products cost a lot more — but shoppers have options

The biggest price gap in the study was for Target’s Favorite Day pumpkin spice trail mix. It cost 68 cents per ounce, compared with 39 cents per ounce for the regular monster trail mix — a 76.4% difference.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s cereal had the next-largest gap at 50.3%, followed by its pumpkin spice coffee at 42.9%.

But shoppers shouldn’t assume that every pumpkin product carries an extra charge. LendingTree found 33 pumpkin spice products that cost the same or less than their regular counterparts. For example, Republic of Tea’s pumpkin spice black tea at Whole Foods cost 30.6% less than its Earl Greyer alternative.

For consumers, the takeaway is pretty simple: If pumpkin spice is part of your fall routine, checking the price per ounce — rather than automatically grabbing the seasonal version — can help you see whether you’re actually paying extra for that pumpkin flavor.