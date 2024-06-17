Toyota recalls 13,000 cars because of camera problem

Toyota is recalling 13,000 2023 Toyota Crown vehicles to address a camera issue. The company said water can leak into the front and rear cameras and cause them to fail.

Should that happen, Toyota says it could increase the risk that the driver might hit a pedestrian.

What to do

Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to be contacted by Toyota by early August. They will be instructed to make an appointment at a Toyota dealer for a free repair.

To find out if your vehicle is included in the recall, enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall website.