Chocolate supplier recalls over 4 million pounds due to salmonella

Clasen Quality Chocolate, a supplier to food manufacturers and retailers, is recalling 4,383,201 pounds of chocolate goods because of potential salmonella contamination.

The 10 products, including chocolate drops, white chocolate wafers and milk chocolate crunch, shipped to nine states, including California, Illinois and Pennsylvania, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration filing.

The Madison, Wisc.-based company began the recall on May 3 and then on June 18 the FDA placed the recall under its Class II category, its second most serious category, due to the potential to cause temporary and reversible illness.

It is unclear if any illnesses have been reported and no public announcements other than the filings have been released. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, but some forms of the bacteria can lead to more serious illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are around 1.35 million salmonella infections a year, with most coming from food.

ConsumerAffairs has reached out to Clasen Quality Chocolate for comment.

The company has chocolate factories in Middletown and Watertown in Wisconsin and in 2018 expanded with a third factory in Spanish Springs, Nevada, according to its website.

This is Clasen Quality Chocolate's second recall, according to the FDA's database. In 2023, it recalled milk and semisweet chocolate because of undeclared peanut residue.

See a table below on the recalled chocolate goods per the FDA filing.