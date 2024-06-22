Over 100 coffee roasters part of deadly toxin recall

Snapchill is recalling all of its canned coffee sold by 148 coffee roasters nationwide because a deadly toxin may have contaminated the drinks.

The Green Bay, Wisc.-based company is recalling all coffee products it made within their expiration date to avoid potential contamination with the toxin botulinum, Snapchill said Thursday.

Snapchill said it issued the recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told the company it hadn't met regulations on filing its process for how it makes the beverages. It said it is working on meeting the FDA's regulations, which require it to demonstrate its method is safe.

The company cans coffee for roasters in a process called snapchilling, which brews and then cools coffee to preserve flavor without allowing it to become oxidized or diluted. The method's low acidity raised concerns about growing a bacteria that can cause botulism.

Botulism is a rare, serious illness that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clostridium botulinum and related bacteria create the toxin.

Snapchill said no illnesses have been reported and it isn't aware of products with the botulin toxin.

Coffee roasters and retailers have sold the products in metal cans ranging from 7oz to 12oz. "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" can be found under the nutrition facts and some have the text "Snapchill Coffee" on their label.

Below is the list of coffee roasters and the products in the recall alphabetically by roaster. You can search the table to see if a coffee roaster you buy from is part of the recall.

What to do

Snapchill is offering refunds with a photo of proof of purchase. People who bought the canned coffee can also return them where they were bought for a refund. Snapchill is reachable by email at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone at (920) 632-6018.