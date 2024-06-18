Chrysler recalls over 1 million cars with rearview camera issue

Chrysler is recalling as many as 1,033,433 vehicles because of a problem with its radio software that can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

The recall affects 10 trucks and SUVs, including the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Compass, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500 and Ram Promaster, with years ranging from 2021 to 2023, Chrysler said Monday. See a table below on which cars Chrysler recalled.

FCA US, doing business as Stellantis and historically known as Chrysler, received notice about the the rearview camera issue on Oct. 23, 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. After investigating the vehicles, the company decided to issue a recall on June 6, 2024.

Chrysler has recalled 2,236,315 vehicles in 2024 so far and an average of 3,806,372 cars a year since 2020, according to NHTSA's database. The number of vehicles it has recalled are down lately compared to earlier years.

What to do

Dealerships will update the software for free. Chrysler's number for this recall is 66B. Owners can contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-140. Letters to owners are expected to be mailed on August 2, 2024.