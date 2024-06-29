Over 100,000 Baseus power banks recalled after fires, burns

Chinese electronics company Baseus is recalling around 132,000 power banks after more than 100 overheated, burning people and destroying thousands of dollars worth of property.

Power banks with the model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 in white, black, light blue and light pink colors have overheated, resulting in 171 reported incidents, including 132 bulging or swelling batteries and 39 fires that caused 13 burn injuries and around $20,000 in property damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Between April 2022 and April 2024, the power banks sold online at Amazon.com, Aliexpress.com and Baseus.com for $18 to $55. The power banks were made in China.

What to do

If you bought a Baseus power bank with the model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06, you should stop using them and contact the company for a refund with proof of purchase, or an up to $36 refund without proof of purchase.

Owners need to send a photo with the recalled power bank showing the model number to Baseus's recall registration webpage. If you don't have an order number, submit the photo with your name and date in permanent marker. Baseus and Amazon are contacting buyers directly.