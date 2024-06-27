Toy company recalls 21 million Miniverse Make It Mini sets

MGA Entertainment is recalling 21 million Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins because they pose a risk of skin, eye and respiratory irritation. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toy is in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

When in liquid form, the resins can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults.

The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA” and isobornyl acrylate “IBOA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by federal law. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.

Most sets consist of a sphere that contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation “appliance,” “food,” or “lifestyle” items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food.

The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing “MGA’s Miniverse” on a yellow burst background and “Make It Appliances,” or “Make It Mini Food,” in bright pink or “Make It Mini Lifestyle” in salmon pink.

The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer’s identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The “Kitchen”, “Multipack”, “All You Can Eat”, “Ice Cream Social”, and “Pizza Party” sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.

The list of UPC codes for the affected products can be found here.

MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults, including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that a consumer’s asthma was triggered.



The products were sold at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other sites from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer’s choice.

Consumers may contact MGA Entertainment at 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com, or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com and click on “Customer Care” and click “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.