Mercedes-Benz repeats a previous recall to address wiring issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling certain 2021-2022 AMG GT43, 2019-2022 AMG E53, E53 Coupe, E53 Cabriolet, AMG GT53, and 2019-2021 AMG CLS53 vehicles because the original recall remedy may have been inadequate.

The vehicles were previously recalled because a wiring harness was misrouted and could corrode, increasing the risk of a fire.

The company said the transmission wiring harness connection might not have been correctly remedied during a prior recall repair, which can expose the electrical connector to corrosion, and result in an electrical short-circuit.

What to do

Dealers will replace the two-part wiring harness and connector, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 13, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-877-496-3691.

This recall supersedes recall 22V-533. Vehicles repaired under the prior recall will still need to have the new remedy performed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

To see if you vehicle is among those included in the recall, enter the license plate number of 17-digit VIN here.