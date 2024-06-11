Write a review
FDA increases the risk level for a cookie dough recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has increased the risk level of South Coast Baking's cookie dough recall is Class II - FDA

Nearly 30,000 cases of dough, sold nationwide, are included in the recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding some products to the recall of more than 29,000 cases of cookie dough that could be contaminated with Salmonella, at the same time raising the risk level to Class II. Rise Baking Company, doing business as South Coast Baking, originally issued the recall in early May.

A Class II recall means that the use of or exposure to a product may "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." To date, no illnesses have been reported.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough

  • Member’s Mark Chocolate Chunk

  • Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie

  • Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk

  • Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie cookie doughs 

The FDA says the recall of products included in the original recall is ongoing. All of the recalled products were distributed in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, and Georgia.

The FDA says consumers should not eat these products. The products should be safely discarded or returned to their place of purchase.

