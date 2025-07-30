Senate committee approves measure to increase home construction

The Senate Banking Committee unanimously approved the ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan effort to increase housing supply and reduce regulatory hurdles.

The bill includes provisions to streamline environmental reviews, promote construction in Opportunity Zones, and expand financial counseling programs.

The American Bankers Association voiced strong support, highlighting measures that would boost affordable housing investments and improve access to small-dollar mortgages.

In a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate Banking Committee voted unanimously to advance the ROAD to Housing Act, a major housing reform package aimed at increasing the nation’s housing supply crisis.

Supported by Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the legislation blends proposals from both sides of the aisle to address housing affordability through deregulation, expanded investment incentives, and community-level support.

The bill would reward communities that actively build new housing, reduce barriers to development such as lengthy environmental reviews, and rethink federal rules that stifle lending for smaller mortgages. It also includes tenant protections and programs to expand access to financial literacy and housing counseling.

“For far too long, Congress believed this problem was too big to solve,” Scott said. “Today, we’re taking not a step – but we’re taking a leap in the right direction in a bipartisan fashion.”

Housing shortage

Since the housing market crash in 2009, home building has not kept up with housing demand, leading to a shortage and higher prices. Rock-bottom mortgage rates during the pandemic pushed home prices even higher. Now that rate have returned to normal, millions of people are priced out of the housing market.

By combining deregulatory reforms with expanded public support mechanisms, the bill attempts to strike a balance between supply-side growth and consumer protection.

The American Bankers Association has endorsed key provisions of the bill, including a provision enabling banks to channel more funding into affordable housing and community development projects.

The measure now goes to the full Senate where, with bipartisan support, approval is expected.