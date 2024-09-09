Write a review
VW ID4 may have a screw loose

VW ID4 recalled because it may have a screw loose in the air bag inflator. Dealers will inspect and repair at no charge to the consumer. (c) ConsumerAffairs

Dealers will inspect and repair recalled models at no charge

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VW) is recalling certain 2023-2024 ID4 vehicles. The fasteners securing the passenger frontal air bag inflator may be loose.

Dealers will inspect and replace the air bag as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October
18, 2024. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 69E8.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

