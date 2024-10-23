Toyota recalls nearly 12,000 vehicles for potential tire damage

Toyota is recalling 11,890 2024 Sequoia Hybrid, Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. The passenger-side front and rear tires may have inner sidewall damage, which can cause a sudden loss of tire pressure.

A sudden loss of tire pressure can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the tires as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by November 30, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 24TA12.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.