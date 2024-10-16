Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade recalled because it has sugar

Coca-Cola has issued a recall for more than 13,000 cans of Zero Sugar Lemonade because they contain full sugar. Coke issued the recall in September but is only reporting it publicly now.

The recalled products are 12-ounce cans of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade with these codes:

FEB1725CNA

FEB1725CNB

The products were shipped to stores in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. Coke says the recall is complete, though some consumers may have purchased the product before the recall.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to the store for a refund. The recall was issued because of mislabeling so the product can be safely consumed, as long as the consumer is not trying to avoid sugar.