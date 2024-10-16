Meat and poultry recalls expand to Aldi, Walmart, Trader Joe's

BrucePac, a company that makes ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, is recalling almost 10 million pounds of its food because some of it was found to have Listeria, which is a bacteria that can make people sick.

Here's what you need to know

Lots of products are recalled: This includes many different types of fully cooked meat and poultry products from the refrigerated and freezer sections.

Sold at many stores: The recalled products were sold at Aldi, Walmart, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and other grocery stores.

Check the label: Look for the numbers "51205" or "P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection to see if your product is included in the recall.

Don't eat it: If you have any of these products, don't eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store.

Why is Listeria dangerous?

Listeria can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, which can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

What to do if you think you ate contaminated food:

If you think you might have eaten one of these products and you're feeling sick, contact your doctor.

This recall is a good reminder to always check for food recalls and to handle and cook food properly to prevent food poisoning.

Recalled so far

Here is a list of all of the confirmed products that are subject to recall so far:

HEB Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole (32 oz.) establishment number P-2117 with “BEST BY” date 08/09/25

HEB Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole (30 oz.) establishment number P-2117 with “BEST BY” date 08/27/25

HEB Texas Ranch Style Chicken with Ranchero Beans & Mexican Style Rice (12 oz.) establishment number P-2117 with “BEST BY” date 09/03/25

Trader Joe's Chicken Chow Mein establishment number P21837 with lot codes 02112025 11 CPF, 14112025 11 CPF, 20112025 11 CPF, 21112025 11 CPF, 05122025 11 CPF, and 10122025 11 CPF

Trader Joe's Chicken Wrap with Pesto Vinaigrette establishment number P47991 with dates 07/21/24-10/17/24

Trader Joe's Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast establishment number P47991 with dates 07/21/24-10/17-24

Trader Joe's Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled White Chicken establishment number P39892 with dates 8/19/24-10/15/24

Trader Joe's Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken establishment number P39892 with dates 08/19/24-10/15/24

Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad (9.2 oz.) establishment number 46987 with production dates 09/03/24-10/8/24 and “Best By” dates 9/09/24-10/14/24

Trader Joe's Salad with BBQ Flavored Chicken establishment number P17156 with dates 09/29/24-10/14/24

Trader Joe’s Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap (10 oz.) establishment number 46987 with production dates 09/03/24-10/8/24 and “Best By” dates 9/09/24-10/14/24

Trader Joe’s Turkey Club Wrap (9 oz.) establishment number 46987 with production dates 09/03/24-10/8/24 and “Best By” dates 9/09/24-10/14/24

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Salads Chicken Caesar (6.3 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/23/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G225, G228, G229, G232, G233, G234, G235, G236, G239, G240, G241, G242, G243, G246, G248, G249, G253, G254, G255, G256, G257, G260, G261, G262, G264, G265, G267, G268, G269, G271, G272, G275, G276, G277, G278, G281

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Salads Santa Fe Style (6.3 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/11/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G232, G233, G234, G235, G236, G239, G242, G243, G246, G248, G250, G253, G255, G256, G257, G260, G262, G264, G267, G268, G269

Fresh Express Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad (6.3 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/16/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G232, G234, G235, G236, G239, G241, G242, G246, G248, G249, G250, G253, G255, G256, G260, G262, G264, G267, G269, G271, G274

Fresh Express Marketside Caesar Salad With Chicken (6.25 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/19/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G227, G228, 232, G233, G234, G235, G236, G239, G240, G241, G242, G243, G246, G247, G248, G249, G250, G253, G254, G255, G256, G257, G260, G261, G262, G265, G267, G268, G269, G269, G272, G278

Fresh Express Marketside Santa Fe Style Salad With Chicken (6.35 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/15/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G232, G233, G234, G235, G236, G240, G241, G242, G243, G247, G248, G249, G250, G254, G255, G256, G257, G261, G264, G265, G268, G271, G272, G274

Fresh Express Marketside Caesar Salad With Chicken (12 oz.) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/13/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G229, G232, G233, G235, G236, G240, G242, G243, G247, G250, G253, G254, G255, G256, G257, G262, G265, G268, G272

Fresh Express Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken (11.75 oz) with establishment number 46607, a use-by date prior to 10/13/2024, and any of the following lot codes: G232, G234, G235, G236, G239, G242, G243, G246, G247, G250, G253, G255, G256, G257, G260, G262, G265, G268, G271, G272

You can view the product labels on FSIS's website here. It's possible that more products could be added to the recall, so FSIS encourages consumers to check its website frequently as more information becomes available.