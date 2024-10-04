Tesla is recalling 28,000 Cybertrucks with backup camera issues

Tesla has issued a recall for nearly 28,000 2024 Cybertrucks, the fifth recall since the vehicle was introduced in 2023.

The recall will address a rearview camera issue. Specifically, the camera’s screen can go blank for several seconds after the vehicle is shifted into reverse. Tesla notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the vehicles don’t meet the requirement for the image to display within two seconds.

A delayed rearview image can prevent the driver from viewing what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of an accident.

The recalled trucks were manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024.

What to do

Tesla will provide a free software update that should resolve the issue. Owners should expect to receive a letter from Tesla with instructions by late November.

Consumers with questions may Tesla customer service at (877) 798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-016.

Cybertruck owners can also contact NHTSA at (888) 327-4236 (toll-free at (800) 424-9153)) or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-718.