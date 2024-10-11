Nissan recalls 37,000 vehicles due to back-up camera problems

Nissan is recalling more than 37,000 2024-2025 Rogue and 2025 INFINITI QX80 vehicles. A software error may cause the rearview camera to display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

The in-vehicle infotainment software will be updated by an over-the-air (OTA) software update or by a dealer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 21, 2024. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261 or INFINITI's customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Nissan's numbers for this recall are R24B3 and R24B4.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in a recall, go to NHTSA’s recall page and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.