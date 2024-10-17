Meat recalled for listeria bought by hundreds of schools: See where

Hundreds of schools bought meat and poultry that is under a massive recall because of listeria contamination, according to a preliminary list published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

There are 204 schools on the USDA's early list and most are based in the Northeast U.S., a ConsumerAffairs review finds.

Packaged meat seller BrucePac recalled around 11,765,285 pounds of meat and poultry, or 5,883 tons, in October after USDA food inspectors detected listeria.

The meat and poultry shipped to restaurants, schools and other institutions, but it is unclear how much of the meat schools bought.

So far, the schools that bought the meat and poultry recalled for listeria are based largely in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially in the cities of Philadelphia, Jersey City and Newark, mapping shows.

The list of schools is expected to grow longer during the USDA's investigation into the listeria contamination.

Why was the BrucePac meat and poultry recalled for listeria?

The USDA's routine testing of finished BrucePac meat discovered listeria and further investigation found that BrucePac's ready-to-eat chicken was the source of the contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is a germ that is more likely to sicken the elderly, newborns and pregnant women and people with weak immune systems, causing serious and even life-threatening infections.

Healthier individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis, which is treated with antibiotics, each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There haven't been any reported health problems from the BrucePac recall yet, but a similar ready-to-meat recall over listeria suggests there may be soon.

In July, Boar's Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat because of listeria contamination, which caused dozens of hospitalizations and the deaths of at least nine people.

Inspectors found wet ceilings, mold, mildew and vermin at Boar's Head's meat factories.

Below is a table with the list of the schools that bought the BrucePac meat recalled for listeria.