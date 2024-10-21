Hyundai recalling some Nexo vehicles that may catch fire

Hyundai is recalling some 2019-2024 Nexo vehicles. The thermally activated pressure relief device (TPRD) may break and cause a hydrogen gas leak, which can result in a fire while parked.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. Dealers will replace the TPRD, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 10, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai Customer Service at 800-633-5151. Hyundai's number for this recall is 269.

Curious about the Nexo?

The Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that is classified as a crossover SUV. It's about the size of a Hyundai Tucson.

Key features and characteristics: