Honda, Acura recall recent models to fix steering issue

Honda, Acura models recalled because the steering gearbox may have been damaged, which could make it hard to steer the vehicle, Honda said. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The steering gearbox may have been manufactured incorrectly

Honda is recalling certain:

2023-2025 Acura Integra, Civic Type R, CR-V Hybrid, CR-V, HR-V, 2022-2025 Civic, Civic Hatchback

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S, 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV, Civic Hybrid, and Civic Hatchback Hybrid vehicles.

The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 18, 2024. Owners may contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

