Homewerks Worldwide recalls bathroom mirrors due to injury risk

Homewerks Worldwide is recalling about 3,300 Allen + Roth lighted bathroom mirrors because the mirrors’ glass can detach from the wall attachment base and fall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from February 2023 through July 2024 for between $250 and $610. Lowe’s has received 44 reports of the mirror’s glass detaching from the wall attachment base. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Allen + Roth-branded lighted dimmable LED wall mirrors, manufactured from December 2022 through August 2023. The recalled bathroom vanity anti-fog mirrors are frameless and have a touch sensor button for the dimmable LED light.

They were sold in three different sizes. Homewerks model number 75-102 (Lowe’s item number 784783) measures about 24 inches x 30 inches, Homewerks model number 75-103 (Lowe’s item numbers 2845089 and 1124616) measures about 30 inches by 36 inches, and Homewerks model number 75-104 (Lowe’s item numbers 5746472 and 1124617) measures about 36 inches x 42 inches.

The Homewerks model number and the manufacture date in MM-YYYY format are printed on labels located on the back of the mirror. The Lowe’s item number appears in the mirror’s instruction manual and on the purchase receipt.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Allen + Roth mirrors, turn the power off and contact Homewerks Worldwide for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a full refund or free replacement mirror, including shipping. Homewerks Worldwide and Lowe’s are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Homewerks Worldwide toll-free at 866-582-2069 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at MirrorRecall@Homewerks.com, or online at www.Homewerks.com/MirrorRecall or www.Homewerks.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the main page for more information.