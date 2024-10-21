Write a review
Dodge, Alfa Romeo cars recalled because brake pedal may collapse

Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale cars recalled because the brake pedal may collapse, which would make it hard to stop, Chrysler said. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The cars are very similar in their design

Chrysler is recalling certain 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles. The brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function.

Remedy

Dealers will reinforce the brake pedal arm, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 24, 2024. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is B7B.

