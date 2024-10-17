Write a review
Anker power banks recalled after exploding

Explosions and fires have caused Anker to recall power banks that sold earlier this year at Best Buy, Target and online at Amazon.com. Photo (c) Anker

The power banks sold at Best Buy and Target

Anker is recalling power banks after some exploded and started fires.

The recall is for around 2,100 power banks with the model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Anker has received 28 reports of the power bank's batteries overheating, exploding and catching fire, with two injuries that caused first and second degree burns to hands, the CPSC said.

From January 2024 through July 2024, the power banks sold for between $40 to $60 at Best Buy, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, AAliExpress.com and Walmart.com, the CPSC said.

Power banks are often recalled for fires.

In June, Baseus recalled more than 100,000 power banks after they sparked fires that caused around $20,000 in property damage.

What to do

"Anker" appears engraved on the front of the power bank and the model numbers—A1642, A1647 or A1652— are on the back.

Owners should stop using the power banks and contact Anker for a free replacement.

Anker can be reached on its website for product recalls.

