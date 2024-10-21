Write a review
Albertson recalls meals containing tainted ingredients

Albertsons has recalled 12 ReadyMeals and store-made deli items that contain ingredients supplied by BrucePac - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The meals contain tainted chicken distributed and recalled by BrucePac

Albertsons has recalled 12 ReadyMeals and store-made deli items that contain ingredients supplied by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., which was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

The ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. 

These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Product Recall Details:

Product NameUPCSizeSell Thru DatesStore BannersStates

READY MEALS STREET TACOS CHICKEN SS COLD

27131600000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT

VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS

STREET TACO

MEAL CKN ASADA SS COLD

29939100000

Each

All Sell Thru

dates up to and

including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs-

Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-

Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT

VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN CHILI SS COLD

21291600000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CHICKEN SM SS COLD

27179600000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN 6CT SS COLD

27163500000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI FS

27110800000

1 LB

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI SS

29105700000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

SALAD CHICKEN GINGER BROCCOLI FS

29233600000

1 LB

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN FS

29130700000

1 LB

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct.

11, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions

Randalls, Safeway

Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT

VT, WY, WA

BOWL CAESAR CHICKEN

29125500000

Each

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN SS

21139700000

1 LB

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA

READY MEALS ASIAN STIR FRY SS COLD

21296500000

1 LB

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market

Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA

IA, ID, IL, IN

LA, MA, ME

NH, NM, NV

RI, SD, TX, UT

VT, WY, WA

