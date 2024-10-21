Albertson recalls meals containing tainted ingredients

Albertsons has recalled 12 ReadyMeals and store-made deli items that contain ingredients supplied by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., which was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.
These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.
What to do
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Product Recall Details:
|Product Name
|UPC
|Size
|Sell Thru Dates
|Store Banners
|States
READY MEALS STREET TACOS CHICKEN SS COLD
27131600000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT
VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS
STREET TACO
MEAL CKN ASADA SS COLD
29939100000
Each
All Sell Thru
dates up to and
including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-
Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT
VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN CHILI SS COLD
21291600000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CHICKEN SM SS COLD
27179600000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN 6CT SS COLD
27163500000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI FS
27110800000
1 LB
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI SS
29105700000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
SALAD CHICKEN GINGER BROCCOLI FS
29233600000
1 LB
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN FS
29130700000
1 LB
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct.
11, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions
Randalls, Safeway
Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT
VT, WY, WA
BOWL CAESAR CHICKEN
29125500000
Each
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN SS
21139700000
1 LB
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY, WA
READY MEALS ASIAN STIR FRY SS COLD
21296500000
1 LB
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024
Albertsons, Carrs- Safeway, Eagle, Jewel- Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market
Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA
IA, ID, IL, IN
LA, MA, ME
NH, NM, NV
RI, SD, TX, UT
VT, WY, WA