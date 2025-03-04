USAA settles data breach class action

USAA has agreed to a $3.25 million class action settlement to resolve claims that it failed to prevent a 2021 data breach that exposed sensitive personal information of its customers.

The settlement benefits individuals whose personal data was accessed, stolen, or compromised in the breach, which occurred on or around May 6, 2021.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that USAA did not implement proper cybersecurity measures to protect customer data, leaving it vulnerable to hackers. As a result, thousands of individuals had their personal and financial information compromised.

USAA, a financial services company serving military members and their families, has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case to avoid further litigation.

Compensation for class members

Under the terms of the settlement, class members will receive an equal share of the net settlement fund. The exact amount will depend on the number of claims filed and any legal fees deducted from the settlement.

To be eligible for compensation, individuals must have received a notification stating that their personal data was compromised in the May 6, 2021, data breach.

File a claim

Claim Deadline: April 7, 2025

Exclusion & Objection Deadline: April 7, 2025

Final Approval Hearing: May 21, 2025

Claim form

Class members must submit a valid claim form by the April 7, 2025, deadline to receive a payment. Those who wish to opt out of the settlement or file an objection must also do so by April 7, 2025.

