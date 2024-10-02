Toyota, Ford issue safety recalls for several current models

Recent car safety recalls include:
2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid
Toyota is recalling over about 42,000 U.S. vehicles over a potential loss of power brake assist.
That could can extend the distance required to stop, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
The recall affects certain 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. The agency flagged a software error in the electronic control unit that manages the vehicle during skidding, which could result in loss of braking assistance when turning a corner.
A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required for vehicle to stop, which increases the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the skid control ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 5, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 24TA11.
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Ford is recalling certain 2024 Bronco Sport vehicles. The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.
An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the body control module and powertrain control module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 25, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S60. Vehicles in this recall that were previously recalled for the same issue under 24V-267 will need to have the new remedy performed.
2024 Ford Explorer
Ford is recalling certain 2024 Ford Explorer vehicles equipped with 3.3L Hybrid engines. The 12-Volt battery cable may chafe against the Belt-integrated Starter Generat (BiSG) and short circuit.
A short circuit could cause a fire.
Dealers will install a tie strap between the battery cable and high voltage cable, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 21, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S61.