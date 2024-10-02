Toyota, Ford issue safety recalls for several current models

Recent car safety recalls include:

2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota is recalling over about 42,000 U.S. vehicles over a potential loss of power brake assist.

That could can extend the distance required to stop, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. The agency flagged a software error in the electronic control unit that manages the vehicle during skidding, which could result in loss of braking assistance when turning a corner.

A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required for vehicle to stop, which increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the skid control ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 5, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 24TA11.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Ford is recalling certain 2024 Bronco Sport vehicles. The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.