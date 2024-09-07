Thousands of eggs recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

Milo’s Poultry Farms has issued a recall for all “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and food service distributors.

This recall includes:

All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

All cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution, all expiration dates.

What to do

The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. has ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.

Consumers who have purchased “Milo’s Poultry Farms” eggs or “Tony’s Fresh Market” eggs are urged not to consume them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (715) 758-6709.