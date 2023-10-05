Write a review
Subaru recalls 4,300 Outbacks, Legacys, Ascents and Imprezas

Photo source: Subaru

The driveshaft may disconnect, posing a crash risk

Subaru is recalling 4,311 2023 Outbacks, Legacys, Ascents and Imprezas.

The center support bolts for the driveshaft may loosen, resulting in the disconnection of the front end of the driveshaft.

Separation of the front end of the driveshaft increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will clean the bolt mounting surfaces of the center support brace and install new bolts free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 20, 2023.

Owners may contact Subaru's customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WRN-23.

