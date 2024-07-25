Write a review
Produce recall expanded to include more products in more states

So far, no illnesses have been reported

Weirs Farm has expanded its July 12 recall of whole and bagged cucumbers to include more produce in more stores in more states. The company said the recalled produce could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 

The expansion is in response to an investigation by Ohio health officials. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12.

The company points out there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date and the recall is being carried out out of an “abundance of caution.”

The recalled produce was sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV. The products include:

  • Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

  • Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

  • Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

  • Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

  • Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

  • Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

  • Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

  • Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

  • Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Some Aldi stores are now included

The following recalled produce products were sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV:

  • Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

  • Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

In addition, these bulk items were sold individually or by the pound and are also included in the recall:

  • Anaheim peppers

  • Cilantro – sold in bunches

  • Cubanelle peppers

  • Cucumber – whole

  • Green beans

  • Green Bell Pepper

  • Habanero peppers

  • Hungarian Wax peppers

  • Jalapeno peppers

  • Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

  • Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

  • Pickling Cucumber

  • Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

  • Poblano peppers

  • Serrano peppers

  • Tomatillos

Those produce items were sold at Kroger, Walmart and Save-A-Lot in various states.

What to do

Consumers should discard any suspect products. The product involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it. 

For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact us at (419) 933-2161 or email us at customercare@wiersfarm.com.

