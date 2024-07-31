Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat after Listeria deaths, hospitalizations

Boar's Head is now recalling around 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat following hospitalizations and deaths from listeria infections, sharply expanding the recall from 207,528 pounds when it began last week, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.
The expansion means the recall covers 102 products from Boar's Head and sister brand Old Country. See our table below to check which meat products have been recalled.
There have been 33 hospitalizations and two deaths linked to the company's deli meats since an investigation into the illnesses began on July 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Maryland Department of Health first discovered the contaminated meat when a sample of liverwurst tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Further testing determined the company's meats contained a strain linked to the outbreak of illnesses.
Listeria monocytogenes is a germ that is more likely to sicken the elderly, newborns and pregnant women and people with weak immune systems, causing serious and even life-threatening infections. Healthier individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.
An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.
How the CDC says to avoid Listeria from meat
- Do not eat recalled deli meats. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.
- Clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats. This is especially important if you purchased any of the recalled deli products.
- If you part of an at risk group, do not eat any other deli meats you get sliced at deli counters, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. Let it cool before you eat it. Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator, but it is easily killed by heating food to a high enough temperature.
- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms: People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.