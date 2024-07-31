Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat after Listeria deaths, hospitalizations

Boar's Head is now recalling around 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat following hospitalizations and deaths from listeria infections, sharply expanding the recall from 207,528 pounds when it began last week, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

The expansion means the recall covers 102 products from Boar's Head and sister brand Old Country. See our table below to check which meat products have been recalled.

There have been 33 hospitalizations and two deaths linked to the company's deli meats since an investigation into the illnesses began on July 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maryland Department of Health first discovered the contaminated meat when a sample of liverwurst tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Further testing determined the company's meats contained a strain linked to the outbreak of illnesses.

Listeria monocytogenes is a germ that is more likely to sicken the elderly, newborns and pregnant women and people with weak immune systems, causing serious and even life-threatening infections. Healthier individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

How the CDC says to avoid Listeria from meat