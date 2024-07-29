Here's the 10 biggest serious food recalls halfway into 2024

Food recalls are on track for a quieter year in 2024, but grocery shoppers should be cautious about listeria.

There have been 578 food products recalled in the first six months of 2024, down sharply from 1,271 over the same period in 2023, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data.

Most of the biggest recalls of the year were in February and three of the most serious were triggered by a listeria outbreak stemming from a supplier of dairy ingredients.

The FDA categorizes food recalls into three categories based upon their danger to cause illness, with Class I being the most serious and Class III being the least serious. Common reasons for food recalls include Salmonella, Listeria and undeclared allergens such as eggs, wheat, soy and peanuts.

There have been 237 products recalled under Class I, 308 under Class II and 32 under Class III in the first six months of 2024. In the first half of 2023, there were 789 products recalled under Class I, 392 under Class II and 90 under Class III.

Companies often don't report the same units of recalled food, meaning quantities can sometimes be listed as pounds, cases or bottles. This makes it very difficult to accurately rank recalls by their quantity, which is why ConsumerAffairs instead reviewed the number of products recalled to produce this ranking.

When available, we still provided the quantity for each recall. ConsumerAffairs also focused on Class I recalls because they are the most dangerous. See our ranking below.

The 10 biggest serious food recalls in the first half of 2024

1. Danisco's Ingredients

Danscio, an ingredients giant owned by chemical firm IFF, recalled 36 products in May totaling more than 593 tons of ingredients for creamer, dough, yogurt, iced coffee and other foods because of potential salmonella contamination. Food manufacturers use Danisco's ingredients, according to IFF's website. The 36 products shipped to 24 U.S. states, including California, Florida, Texas and New York.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, but some forms of the bacteria can lead to more serious illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there are around 1.35 million salmonella infections a year, with most coming from food.

In June, a spokesperson for Danisco-owner IFF told ConsumerAffairs the company's recall was triggered by an undisclosed supplier issuing its own recall and that testing has come up negative for salmonella, but customers are in the process of returning or destroying the products.

2. H&Natural's Dietary Supplement

Supplement provider H&Natural recalled 15 tejocote root products in February after an FDA inspection discovered they contained yellow oleander, a poisonous plant. It isn't an isolated incident: The FDA warned this year that various tejocote root supplements were getting substituted with yellow oleander.

At the time, the company said it had received one report of gastrointestinal illness, including internal bleeding. The products sold online nationwide, including on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. It is currently unknown how many supplements were sold, the FDA said.

3. Rizo-López Foods's Dairy

Rizo-López recalled 14 products totaling 344 cases of dairy products, including cheese, yogurt and sour cream in February because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. They sold nationwide under various 13 brand names, including 365 Whole Foods Market, Tio Francisco and Rizo Bros. The FDA said the dairy was linked to a national outbreak of listeria, which triggered other companies to issue their own recalls.

Listeria monocytogenes is a germ that is more likely to sicken the elderly, newborns and pregnant women and people with weak immune systems, causing serious and even life-threatening infections. Healthier individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

4. LQNN's Vietnamese Cakes

LQNN, a Vietnamese food maker, recalled 12 products totaling 222,320 bags of Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia pastries in February because of an undeclared egg allergen. The pastries shipped to 32 states, including California, Texas and Florida, to wholesalers, retailers and online. No illnesses were reported at the time.

5. Grande Cheese's Whey Protein

Grande Cheese Company recalled 11 products and 1,726,910 pounds of whey protein, which is an ingredient for many kinds of foods, in May because of potential Salmonella contamination. The dairy products were shipped to 24 states, including California, New York and Texas.

6. Sargento Foods's Cheese

Sargento Foods recalled 11 products totaling 10,498 cases of shredded cheese in February because of potential listeria contamination. The products shipped to 15 states, including California, Florida and Texas.

In March, Sargento said the recall stemmed from supplier Rizo-López Food's recall. Sargento said the recall didn't affect Sargento-branded products, its own recall was out of "an abundance of caution" and it ended its business relationship with Rizo-López.

7. Belgian Yummies's Ice Cream

Belgian Yummies recalled seven products totaling 2,804 containers of gelato and ice cream sandwiches in March because of undeclared allegens of wheat, soy, egg, coconut and peanuts. The deserts were distributed in Florida. No illnesses were reported at the time.

8. Reiser's Fine Foods's Dressing and Taco Kits

Resier's Fine Foods recalled six products totaling 124,971 cases of dressing or taco kits in February due to potential listeria contamination. Like Sargento, the recall was triggered by Rizo-López because Resier's taco dressings contained ingredients from the supplier.

The taco kits or dressings went to retailers including Costco, Trader Joe's and Albertson's in 16 states, including California, Florida and Texas.

9. Solata Foods's Spinach

Solata Foods recalled six products totaling 4,382 pounds of bagged spinach in June because of potential Listeria contamination. Under brand names including Gaia Organic, Full Circle Organic and Farmer Direct, the bagged spinach shipped to the states of New York, New Jersey and New Hampshire. New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors discovered the listeria contamination. No illnesses were reported at the time.

10. Dole's Salad Kits

Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled five products totaling 50,645 cases of salad kits in February because of potential listeria contamination. Under the brands Dole, President's Choice and Marketside, the salad kits shipped to 25 states, including California, Florida and New York. No illnesses were reported at the time.