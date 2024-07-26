Razor recalls electric scooters sold at Walmart, Target after injuries

Razor is recalling around 7,300 of its Razor Icon electric scooters after dozens of dangerous incidents.

Riders can fall because the downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday.

There have been two reported injuries and 34 incidents of partial or complete separation, the CPSC said. This is Razor's eighth recall since 2005, according to its website.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other stores sold the Razor Icons in store for around $600 between Sept. 2022 and March 2024. The electric scooters were also available online, including on Amazon.com, Razor.com and Walmart.com.

The Razor Icon came in black, blue, orange, pink and red, and were made in China.

See a table below on which Razor Icons are recalled. The model number is on the lower right corner of the label on the bottom of the deck, while the serial number is printed below the bar code and on the back of the charger.

What to do

People should immediately stop using the electric scooters. Razor is offering refunds or a coupon, depending on when the scooter was purchased. If bought on or after March 11, 2023, buyers can get a full refund. All other buyers can get a $300 refund or a $700 coupon for a future purchase on Razor.com.

Razor is asking owners to remove the handlebar and return only the handlebar to Razor via a prepaid shipping pouch and return label the company can provide. Razor can be reached on its dedicated recalls webpage.

The rest of the electric scooter needs to be disposed of in accordance with state and local laws, particularly the lithium-ion battery.