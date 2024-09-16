Nearly a ton of sausages recalled due to mislabeling

Dearborn Sausage Company, Inc., has issued a recall of approximately 1,944 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the labels of the two products implicated in the recall were inadvertently swapped, resulting in soy, a known allergen, and pork not being declared on the product labels.

The RTE wiener items were produced August 7, 2024. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

2-lb. vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” that may contain undeclared pork with lot code A0122024 and sell by date 11/05/2024.

2-lb. vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND NATURAL CASING FULLY COOKED WIENERS” that may contain undeclared soy with lot code A0322024 and sell by date 11/05/2024.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10002” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

What to do

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ and retailers’ refrigerators and/or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.