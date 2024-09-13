Write a review
MJKSARE high chairs sold at Amazon recalled for entrapment hazard

Nearly 5,000 high chairs sold on Amazon are being recalled - CPSC

Only those sold between February and March are being recalled

Tongao, of China, is recalling nearly 5,000  MJKSARE high chairs sold at Amazon because they violate the federal regulation for high chairs. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the chairs pose entrapment and fall hazards.

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.

The recall involves MJKSARE high chairs, model H-601. The high chairs fold open and closed and are covered in green padding. 

The front tray is green with a small cup holder. There is a tag on the bottom of the seat padding of the high chair with the date of manufacture in the format of “MM/YYYY.” All production dates are included in the recall.

The product was sold online at Amazon.com from February 2024 through March 2024 for about $70.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the high chair, and contact TONGAO for instructions on how to dispose of the chair and receive a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact TONGAO by email at gztaamz@163.com.

