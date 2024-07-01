Michael Foods recalls 4,620 pounds of liquid egg products

Michael Foods Inc., is recalling approximately 4,620 pounds of liquid egg products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product contains dairy (milk), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The liquid egg breakfast blend formulation items were produced June 11, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

32-oz. paperboard carton containing “FAIR MEADOW Foundations WHOLE EGGS with CITRIC ACID” with the use by date of “16 SEP 24” and lot code 4162G. This product is packaged within a corrugated case labeled Scrambled Egg Blend with the same use by date and lot code.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. G1455” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant consignees for institutional use in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Utah.

The problem was discovered during a routine carton inventory evaluation. The establishment notified FSIS when it discovered that a limited amount of Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons was unaccounted for, and there was a corresponding excess of Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg carton in inventory. The establishment investigated and determined that the unaccounted Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons were inadvertently utilized during a single short Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg production run. The Breakfast Blend formulation contains an allergen, a dairy ingredient (milk), which is not declared on the Whole Egg with Citric Acid label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kristina Larsen, director Customer Service, Michael Foods Inc. at 952-258-4903 or kristina.larsen@michaelfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.