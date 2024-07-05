Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million power adapters due to shock hazard

Hatch Baby is recalling 919,400 power adapters that were sold with Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines because they can present a shock hazard.

The power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U. The adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket. The model number, amps (“1.0A”), “Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD”, and “Made in China” are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter. The power adapter was not sold separately.

The firm has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.

The products were sold online at Hatch.com and Amazon.com, and at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022 for between $60 and $70 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and on Amazon.com from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $60 and $200 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter.

Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall. Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.

Consumers may contact Hatch Baby Inc. toll-free at 888-918-4614 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hatch.co, or online at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall or www.hatch.co and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.