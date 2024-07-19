Write a review
FDA reclassifies recall of rice that may contain rodent parts

The agency has raised the recall to Class II

Wehah Farms has recalled 4,600 cases of Lundberg Family Farms Sustainable Wild Blend Gourmet Rice and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised the threat level to Class II, second most severe.

The bags of rice may "contain foreign object that appears to be of rodent origin." The bags of rice were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

The FDA did not say what “rodent parts” were found to be in the product, nor did it suggest how they got there.

The recalled products are packaged in 1lb bags and bear the lot code 231004, with a best before date of October 4, 2024. 

What to do

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them but discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

