Cucumbers sold at Walmart in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana recalled

Cucumbers sold at Walmart in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana are being recalled because routine testing uncovered Listeria monocytogenes - FDA

Routine testing uncovered Listeria monocytogenes

Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, is recalling a limited number of whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024 and bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024 and June 6, 2024. The producer says they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 

The products were distributed in Walmart stores in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

Product Details

Product Name: Whole Cucumbers

Size: 1.5-2.5 inch diameter, 6-9 inch length

Product Name: Wiers Farm 2 lb bagged Salad Cucumber

Packaging: clear bag with blue base

What to do

Consumers should discard the products. The product involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it. For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact the distributor at (419) 933-2161 or email at customercare@wiersfarm.com.

