Chrysler recalls 332,000 vehicles over airbag issue

Chrysler has issued a recall for 332,000 vehicles because a front seat airbag does not deploy as intended and can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

Included in the recall are certain 2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia, 2018-2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, 2019-2023 Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, and 2024 Fiat 500E vehicles. A seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, preventing the front seat airbag from deploying as intended.

What to do

Dealers will repair the connection, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 22, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 82B.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

