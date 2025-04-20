Casely recalls wireless power banks over fire and burn hazards

A recall has been announced for Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone chargers with model number E33A. This voluntary recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall addresses a fire and burn hazard linked to the power banks’ lithium-ion batteries.
The issue came to light after 51 consumer complaints involving overheating, expansion, or fires, including six minor injuries. These chargers were sold online and potentially through select retail channels across the United States. Casely has pulled the affected units from sale and is offering free replacements.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger
- Measures about 3 x 2 x 0.25 inches
- Available in a variety of colors and prints
Identifiers:
- Model number: E33A
- The model number is printed on the back of the charger
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold on Casely’s website and possibly other online retailers
- Distributed nationwide, with sales reported before the recall announcement
What should buyers do?
Instructions for handling the product:
- Stop using the recalled power bank immediately
- Dispose of it following local guidelines for hazardous waste
- Do not discard it in household trash or standard recycling bins
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Casely is providing a free replacement
- Contact Casely for a prepaid return label and instructions on submitting photos
- Reach customer support at 888-964-9331 or recall@getcasely.com, Monday through Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Seek medical attention if burns or injuries occur
- Watch for skin irritation or pain if the product overheats while in use
Sources
