BMW recalls nearly 400,000 cars because airbag may explode

BMW of North America is recalling nearly 400,000 cars, made between 2006 and 2011, because the drivers side airbag could explode when deployed - BMW

2006 through 2009 models are included

BMW of North America is recalling 394,029 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan 324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi, 2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon 325xi, 328i, 328xi, and 2009-2011 3 Series Sedan 335d vehicles. 

The original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with an inflator that can explode during deployment. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the driver's airbag module as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 23, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

